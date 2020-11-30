Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is Kinneret Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 1.8% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 425.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,656. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.69.

ECL stock traded down $4.14 on Monday, hitting $220.67. 23,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,384. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.05 and a 200-day moving average of $202.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

