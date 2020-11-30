Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.38

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.38 and last traded at $93.11, with a volume of 2085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EIDX shares. Citigroup lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.26 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.96 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 13,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $999,179.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,812.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $156,599.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,227.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,127. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,291,000 after acquiring an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 251,429 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,767,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.