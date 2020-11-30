Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) (CVE:BABY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.01

Shares of Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) (CVE:BABY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.01 and last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 781730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $189.33 million and a P/E ratio of -41.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) Company Profile (CVE:BABY)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.