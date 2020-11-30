Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up 9.1% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,868,000 after buying an additional 258,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after acquiring an additional 133,361 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 296.2% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,088,000 after acquiring an additional 625,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock traded down $5.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.55. The company had a trading volume of 45,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,224. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.39. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $317.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.06.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,391. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.