Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,720 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Plug Power comprises about 1.4% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 1,148,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,372,000 after buying an additional 183,697 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,979,000 after buying an additional 1,225,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,770,000 after buying an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Plug Power news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,558.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $1,903,325.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,412,303 shares of company stock valued at $69,511,915 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLUG. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Plug Power stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,813,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

