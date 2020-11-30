Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up 1.8% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 65,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,702. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

