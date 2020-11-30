Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,835 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Sunrun comprises approximately 5.0% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Sunrun by 77.3% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after buying an additional 94,430 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $43,765.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $549,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,405,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,681,349 shares of company stock valued at $555,477,448. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 66,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6,558.44 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

