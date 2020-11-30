Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises 3.9% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Enphase Energy by 239.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $300,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $2.03 on Monday, reaching $138.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,006. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,932 shares of company stock worth $1,825,652. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.06.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

