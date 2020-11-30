Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 4.2% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 248,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,065,871. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.36. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,880 shares of company stock worth $282,994 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

