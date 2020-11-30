EOS Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00016737 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $3.01 billion and $4.29 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,024,911,108 coins and its circulating supply is 938,211,097 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

