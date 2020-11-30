EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) (LON:ESO) Hits New 12-Month High at $269.00

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) (LON:ESO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40), with a volume of 40038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.46).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 194.94. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 34.82, a quick ratio of 34.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) Company Profile (LON:ESO)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.