Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $878.00

Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 878 ($11.47) and last traded at GBX 878 ($11.47), with a volume of 1454547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 854 ($11.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of $365.51 million and a PE ratio of 68.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 806.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 613.20.

Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) Company Profile (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

