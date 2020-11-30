Ethereum Classic Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $777.37 million and approximately $990.89 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.68 or 0.00034843 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.71 or 0.03131666 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.