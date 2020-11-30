Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Everest Re Group has raised its dividend by 22.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Everest Re Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $24.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

RE stock opened at $233.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

RE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.45.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

