Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,747,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

