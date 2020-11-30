Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Facebook worth $2,974,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 191,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.87. The stock had a trading volume of 504,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,943,719. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,604 shares of company stock valued at $95,687,773. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

