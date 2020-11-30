Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $50,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,943,719. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.03. The stock has a market cap of $791.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,444.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total value of $3,357,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,604 shares of company stock worth $95,687,773 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.