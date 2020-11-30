Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total value of $3,357,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,604 shares of company stock worth $95,687,773 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.00. 494,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,943,719. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

