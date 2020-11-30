Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Issue $0.40 Special Dividend

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) declared a special dividend on Friday, November 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Fastenal has raised its dividend payment by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST opened at $48.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.