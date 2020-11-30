FirmaChain (FCT) Trading Up 6.7% This Week

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and approximately $882,337.00 worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirmaChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00027871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00163008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00938636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00262440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00452049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00158898 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FirmaChain Profile

FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Token Trading

FirmaChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

