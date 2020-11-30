First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,219 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $209.25. 220,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,852,874. The firm has a market cap of $409.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.04. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

