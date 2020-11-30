First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 70,271 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,271 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,608,000 after purchasing an additional 541,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.98. 108,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,445. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.70.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

