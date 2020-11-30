First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,437. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

