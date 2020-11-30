First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,035 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,741 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.64.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

