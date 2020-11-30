First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,570,000 after acquiring an additional 179,274 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,808. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

