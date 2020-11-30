First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 172,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $137.75. The company had a trading volume of 135,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,561. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

