First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 405.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 236.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.81. The company had a trading volume of 202,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.