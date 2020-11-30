First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Amgen by 40.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amgen by 4,042.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $4.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,765. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

