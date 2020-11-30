First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.8% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,604 shares of company stock worth $95,687,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Truist raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.12. The stock had a trading volume of 450,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,943,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

