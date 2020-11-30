First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $18,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,043. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54.

