First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $12,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 54,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,761. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $83.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.