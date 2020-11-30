First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after acquiring an additional 607,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.83. The stock had a trading volume of 179,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,105. The company has a market capitalization of $297.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

