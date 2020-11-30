First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 229,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.36. 572,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,649,440. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54.

