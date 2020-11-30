First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $25.34 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,137 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $25,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.82. 1,255,489 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.