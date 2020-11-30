First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.03 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 126.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 378,913 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $262.70. 14,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,573. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.61. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $264.84.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.