First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.23 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 774,240 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 249,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,327. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.02. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

