First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.66 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $166.99. The stock had a trading volume of 618,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,650,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

