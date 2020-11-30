First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 34,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 87,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.59. 66,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,202. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $88.41.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

