First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.28. The company had a trading volume of 107,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.35 and a 200-day moving average of $318.74. The company has a market capitalization of $338.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.