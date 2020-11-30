First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,965 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.44% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,352,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 76,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,342. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $66.27.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.