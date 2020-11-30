First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 190,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,882,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.8% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 342,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.99. 897,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,554,063. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

