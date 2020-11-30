First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,009 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 362,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,716 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,995. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.64. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.