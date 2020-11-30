First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 40,895 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.46. 33,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,110. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.49 and its 200 day moving average is $121.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

