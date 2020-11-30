First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 655 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Alphabet by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $35.23 on Monday, hitting $1,757.96. The company had a trading volume of 64,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,818.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,662.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,528.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.