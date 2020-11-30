First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$93.55 on Monday. 9,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

