First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,848. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.93. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $247.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

