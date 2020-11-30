First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,719 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.5% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 72,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,420 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 27,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,666 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.63. The company had a trading volume of 229,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $153.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

