First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $132.46. 104,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,392. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

