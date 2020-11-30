First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,369 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $528.80. 164,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,584,753. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. 140166 increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.