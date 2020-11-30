First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,042,000 after purchasing an additional 554,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.54. 172,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

